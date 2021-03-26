Mangaluru

Jewellery taken away

Gold ornaments worth ₹20 lakh was stolen from Sridhar Bhat Jewellers in Puttur Market in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Puttur Police, a man broke open the locks of the rolling shutters of the jewellery shop. He then entered the shop between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and made away with the gold ornaments. He also made an attempt to break open the locks of the doors of Sri Navami Jewellers and Hiranya Machine Cutting and Jewellers that are located a few metres away from Sridhar Bhat Jewellers.

The police found that the CCTVs of Sridhar Bhat Jewellers were not working. The police are working on other clues to trace the accused.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 1:08:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/jewellery-taken-away/article34165000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY