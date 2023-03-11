ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery firm’s sales manager arrested

March 11, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested Muhammed Kunhi, 52, a sales manager of Sultan Gold and Jewellery store in Kasaragod, for alleged sexual assault. He was arrested in Kasaragod in Kerala.

The police said the victim filed a complaint with the Mangaluru East police station limits accusing Kunhi of sexual assault and unnatural sex. The police registered the compliant for the offences punishable under Sections 377 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

A team of city police personnel went to Kasaragod and arrested Kunhi from his house on Tuesday. He will be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate on Wednesday, the police said.

