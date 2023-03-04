Jewellery employee murder accused frequented border areas of neighbouring States for easy escape: Police Commissioner

March 04, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain on Saturday said Mangalore Jewelleries’ Raghavendra Acharya murder accused Shifas frequented border areas of neighbouring States, perhaps with the intention of escaping easily after committing any crime.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Jain said his phone records revealed Shifas’ movement in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu borders and even Goa.

However, as of now police did not find any previous cases against him, he said, responding to a question whether the accused had criminal background. His information was now shared with counterparts in the neighbouring States and the Mangaluru police are awaiting their response.

Team effort

Sustained efforts by eight teams and coordination with police from neighbouring States helped to crack the case.

The Kasaragod police gave vital information about Shifas’ movement with the help of pictures of the accused shared with them, the Commissioner said.

When he was secured on Thursday by the Kasaragod police, he was wearing three layers of clothes and had a backpack containing pepper spray.

In the Acharya murder too, he had allegedly discarded the first layer of clothing after committing the offence to eliminate any evidence of bloodstains etc.

He had decamped with some gold-plated ornaments after allegedly stabbing Acharya before fleeing the shop in a huff as the owner was entering on February 2, Mr. Jain added.

Felicitation

Mr. Jain and other senior officials felicitated the Kasaragod police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhakaran. The Commissioner thanked the Kasaragod police for their initiative.

He also announced ₹25,000 cash reward for members of the special teams of the Mangaluru police.

Beat system

Responding to a query on the beat system, Mr. Jain said the police will strengthen the system to boost public confidence.

The beat system involves police personnel being in charge of each of the 40-50 beats of every police station and in regular touch with residents. He would also go on the beat rounds along with other senior officials, Mr. Jain said, adding since about a week, efforts were being made in this direction.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Anshu Kumar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and other senior officials were present.