Jeppinamogaru-Morgan’s Gate road widening to take some more time for completion

The 1 km road, partially on new alignment with twin Railway underbridges, will ease traffic movement towards Thokkottu and Kerala

Work on the Jeppinamogaru NH66 Junction-Morgan’s Gate Road widening project, along with twin two-lane Railway underbridges (RuBs), appears to be taking more time than expected as the city administration is yet to get about an acre of land near Morgan’s Gate for the new alignment.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath laid the foundation stone for the ₹50 crore work on March 28 last (2021) and promised that the work would be completed in six months, though the contract stipulated one year for work completion.

The 18m wide four-lane road partially being constructed on a new alignment would completely avoid the Railway level crossing at Mahakalipadpu, thereby facilitating unhindered vehicular movement from the city towards Thokkottu and Kerala.

“We have taken road closure for 45 days and the widening work between the NH and the existing RuB near Canara Pinto bus depot would get completed within that time. However, construction is getting delayed on the other side of the Railway tracks (towards Morgan’s Gate) as we are yet to get 1.3 acres of land required for the new alignment from Cafe Coffee Day,” said Arunprabha, General Manager of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) that is executing the project.

Mr. Arunprabha told The Hindu the city administration was in dialogue with Coffee Day to get the required land. If not this issue, the project would have got completed within the stipulated time, he noted. The road however would opened for traffic in a fortnight after the work between the NH and existing RuB gets completed.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway that has received bids for construction of twin two-lane tunnels beneath the Shoranur-Mangaluru Central and Shoranur-Mangaluru Central lines, would finalise tenders by May 11 and the work would immediately start, the GM said.

The tunnels, opening between Moily Kere and Kanara Wood and Plywood Industries, would facilitate straight alignment of the road till the Coffee Day property. “We hope the tunnel work would coincide with the full completion of the project after getting the Coffee Day land,” Mr. Arunprabha said.

The project involves widening the existing 5m narrow road to a uniform width of 18m for 941m and 137m near NH 66 Junction to 24m. Of the ₹50 crore cost, MSCL would spend ₹30.7 crore for twin RuBs and the balance would come from MPLAD funds for the road widening.