Jeevandhar Jain is elected Puttur CMC president

Jeevandhar Jain (right) and Vidya Gowri who were elected president and vice-president of the Puttur City Municipal Council in the elections held on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

04 November 2020 01:23 IST

Vidya Gowri elected for the first time from Panglai is the council vice-president

Jeevandhar K. Jain and Vidya Gowri from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were elected president and vice-president of the Puttur City Municipal Council in the elections held on Tuesday.

While the BJP has 25 members, both the candidates secured 27 votes in the 31-member Council, including one each from MLA Sanjeeva Matandur and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. Puttur Assistant Commissioner Yatish Ullal was the Returning Officer.

Robin Tauro from the Congress, who contested for the council president’s post, secured three votes as two of the five members remained absent. SDPI’s lone member Zaura remained neutral.

Getting elected for the fifth term as a member of the TMC and CMC, Mr. Jain has been a volunteer of the RSS and held positions such as vice-president, chairman of standing committee of the TMC and vice-president and interim president of the CMC. He was also the president of the Puttur Town BJP Yuva Morcha and the Puttur Town BJP.

Ms. Gowri, elected for the first time from Panglai ward, holds a Master of Business Administration degree and was president of the Puttur Town BJP Yuva Morcha.

Development works

Speaking at a felicitation programme after the elections, [MP and State BJP president] Mr. Kateel said the party was committed to ensuring the comprehensive development of Puttur.

Mr. Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the priority would be a clean and beautiful Puttur city.

Mr. Jain and Ms. Gowri promised to deliver services to the expectations of the residents.

Puttur Rural BJP president Saja Radhakrishna Alva, City BJP president P.G. Jagannivas Rao, Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod and others were present.