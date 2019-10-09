JD(S) to protest against bad condition of highways in DK

The Janata Dal (Secular) will stage a protest here next week against the bad condition of national and State highways and other roads in Dakshina Kannada.

The protest will be staged either on Monday or Tuesday, according to Mohammed Kunhi, the outgoing president of the district unit of the party.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Kunhi said with huge potholes and craters on NH 66 between Surathkal and Talapady, commuting has become a nightmare. Though there was no heavy rain in the past few days, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not bothered filling up the potholes. The condition of NH 75 between B.C. Road and Addahole has worsened with the same issue. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, has not taken up the issue seriously, Mr. Kunhi said.

K. Amarnath Shetty, former Minister and JD(S) leader, said NH 169 between Mangaluru and Moodbidri has worn out.

Road block

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Heddari No. 75 Hoarata Samithi, Nelyadi announced at a press conference in Puttur on Tuesday that it will block Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway at Nelyadi for an hour on October 10 and stage a protest demanding that the government restore the highway between Addahole and B.C. Road.

The samiti said the widening works of the highway between Addahole and B.C. Road has come to a standstill. The highway stretch has been dug up in several places for building culverts and other works for making it a four-lane highway.

Neither the stretch has been maintained by filling up potholes nor the widening works have resumed, the samiti said.