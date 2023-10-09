JD(S)-BJP to discuss seat sharing after Dasara celebrations, says H. D. Deve Gowda

October 09, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Janata Dal (Secular) president H. D. Deve Gowda said that the party will discuss seat sharing with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the Dasara celebrations.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada on October 9 after visiting the temple, the former Prime Minister said that either himself or party leader H. D. Kumaraswamy will hold one more round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on seat sharing.

Earlier, Mr. Kumaraswamy met Mr. Shah only after holding two rounds of talks with 19 MLAs and eight MLCs of the party, in addition to president of the Karnataka unit C. M. Ibrahim.

Mr. Gowda said that no decision has been taken on seat sharing, including fielding a candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

“The Congress aims to win all 28 constituencies in Karnataka. Hence, the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP have decided to align. The voters will decide whom to vote,” he said.

In the May 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress bagged 40% of votes. The vote share of the BJP was between 30% and 33%, and the share of the Janata Dal (Secular) was between 20% and 22%, he said.

