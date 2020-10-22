Jaya Suvarna passes away

Jaya C. Suvarna

MANGALURU

22 October 2020 01:13 IST

The former chairman of Bharat Cooperative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd. and founder-president of Rashtriya Billava Mahamandala Jaya C. Suvarna passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was 74. He is survived by his wife and four sons.

He was the honorary president of Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple Development Committee, Mangaluru.

The committee which met in the temple condoled his death.