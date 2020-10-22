Mangaluru

Jaya Suvarna passes away

Jaya C. Suvarna  

The former chairman of Bharat Cooperative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd. and founder-president of Rashtriya Billava Mahamandala Jaya C. Suvarna passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was 74. He is survived by his wife and four sons.

He was the honorary president of Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple Development Committee, Mangaluru.

The committee which met in the temple condoled his death.

