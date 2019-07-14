Jawas hit the road in Panambur

The old Jawa basic models to their successors, the Yezdi Model B, the Road King and the latest Galactic Green model, were among the several models of motorcycles of Jawa on road as part of the ride held on International Jawa Day here on July 14.

The event was held near Panambur by the Mangaluru Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club, which has more than 100 Jawa and Yezdi riders as its members.

The ride in the city was organised a day after a similar event was held in Udupi on July 13. "More than the passion for riding Jawas, we use this occasion to generate awareness about safe motorcycle driving," said Shawn Fernandes, the rider of 1983 Yezdi Classic model, which was among the few old motorycles that took part in the event.

While the majority of around 60 riders were from Mangaluru, there were 18 riders from neighboring Udupi and 14 from Bengaluru. A few riders, including Prajna, the lone woman rider, had come all the way from Mysuru and Madikeri.

The few old Jawa motorycles featured in the ride included the 1969 Jawa model of Ravi K.R., who works in a construction agency in the city. "It's on the Jawa purchased by my father that I learnt riding motorcycle. It's the fascination for Jawa that made me buy this old model three years ago and bring it on road after refurbishing it by spending a few thousands of rupees," he said.

The vehicle that caught attention of many was the 1980 Yezdi Model B brought by Ajay Nayak, who runs a jewellary unit. He had attached a side car to the motorcycle. "This is the motorcycle of my uncle Umesh Prabhu. I attach the side car and ride it on special days like the Republic Day and today," he said.

Among the new models featured in the event were the 300cc Jawa Galactic Green model brought by Parth, an officer of a central agency.