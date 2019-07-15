Jawas and Yezdis’ day out

The old Jawa basic model, the Yezdi Model B, the Road King, and the latest Galactic Green model were among the several Jawa motorcycles on road as part of the ride marking International Jawa-Yezdi Day here on Sunday.

The event was held near Panambur by the Mangaluru Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycle Club, which has more than 100 Jawa and Yezdi drivers as its members.

The ride in the city was organised a day after a similar event was held in Udupi on Saturday.

“More than the passion for riding Jawas, we use this occasion to generate awareness about safe motorcycle driving,” said Shawn Fernandes, who owns a 1983 Yezdi Classic model, which was among the few old motorcycles that took part in the event.

While a majority of the nearly 60 drivers were from Mangaluru, there were 18 from Udupi, and 14 from Bengaluru.

A few drivers, including Prajna, the lone woman driver, had come all the way from Mysuru and Madikeri.

Another old Jawa motorcycle was the 1969 Jawa model of Ravi K.R., who works in a construction agency in the city.

“I learnt to drive on the Jawa that was bought by my father. It’s the fascination for Jawa that made me buy this old model three years ago,” he said.

The vehicle that caught the attention of many was the 1980 Yezdi Model B brought by Ajay Nayak, who runs a jewellery unit. He had attached a side-car to the motorcycle. “This is my uncle Umesh Prabhu’s motorcycle. I attach the the side-car and ride it on special days like Republic Day and today,” he said.