Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selected for strengthening under PM SHRI Schools Scheme, says MP

Published - September 15, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, to announce the school getting selected for strengthening under PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) Scheme on Saturday, September 14.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, to announce the school getting selected for strengthening under PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) Scheme on Saturday, September 14.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, has been selected for strengthening under the PM SHRI Schools(PM Schools for Rising India) Scheme of the Union government, according to Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta.

PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020, act as exemplar schools, and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity. The PM SHRI schools will deliver quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and will strive to create and nurture holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills, a release from his office said.

The Union government has planned to strengthen 14,500 schools, managed by Union or State governments or local bodies, across the country between 2022-23 and 2026-27 under the scheme.

Focus in these schools will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade. Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based.

The PM SHRI Schools will be developed as Green schools, incorporating environment-friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic-free, water conservation, and harvesting, a study of traditions/practices related to the protection of the environment, climate change related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt sustainable lifestyle.

