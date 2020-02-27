Janapada Academy announces annual honorary, expert awards

Karnataka Janapada Academy president Manjamma Jogathi on Wednesday announced the names of 30 folk artistes who have been chosen for the academy’s annual honorary awards and two folk experts who have been chosen for the academy’s Expert Awards for 2019.

Addressing presspersons here, Ms. Jogathi said that the winners of the honorary awards would get ₹ 25,000 in cash each and a citation, while the two folk experts would get ₹ 50,000 in cash each and a citation.

The winners of the academy awards are: M. Gowramma (folk songs), Lakshamamma (bhajans), Ankanahalli Shivanna (Pooja Kunitha), Angadi Venkateshappa (Tatvapada), Rangaiah (folk songs), P.G. Parameshwarappa (Veeragase), Thippanna (Goravara Kunitha), Munireddy (folk songs), G.C. Manjappa (Dollu Kunitha), Madashetty (Kamsale Kunita), Swami Gowda (Beesuva Padagalu), Gowramma (Sobane Pada), J.K. Ramu (Kodavara Kunitha), Kapinigowda K. (Kolata), H.C. Eshwarnayak (folk medicine), Sadhu Panara (Bhoota Kola), Rukmayya Gowda (Siddavesha), Sankamma (traditional songs), Rukmini Mallappa Haranala (wedding songs), Mallaiah Rachaiah Thotaganti (folk music), Hanumanthappa Dharwad (Bhajane Kolata), Nagaraj Jakkammanavar (Gigi Pada), Nimbevva Kenchappa Gubbi (Sobane Pada), Hussainabi Budensaab Siddi (Siddi Damaami Nritya), Gangadara Swami Aggimath (Puruvanthike), Tulasiram Bhimarao Suthar (folk music), Shanthavva Lamani (Lamani dance), Sugappa Nagappa (Tatvapada), Veshagara Mothi Ramanna (Hagalu Vesha) and Shivamurthy Thanikedar (Gigi Pada). The two folk experts chosen for the expert awards are: Chakkare Shivashankar (Dr. J.S. Paramashivaiah Award) and Basavaraj P. Patil (Dr. B.S. Gaddagimath Award).