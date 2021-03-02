Jan Aushadhi Diwas to be observed on March 7

Mangaluru

The Udupi District Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Centres Owners’ Association will observe ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ on March 7 as part of the nationwide event.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi recently, president of the association Donald Oscar Salins said that the association, as a prelude to the celebration, has planned various activities like health camps, interaction, and a rally in different parts of the district starting from Monday till March 7.

40 centres

There are 40 Jan Aushadhi centres in the district, he said, adding that more private doctors have now begun to write prescriptions for medicines with their generic formula. It has enabled patients to buy medicines at nominal price when compared to branded medicines.

Mr. Salins said that as per the direction of the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) more Jan Aushadhi centres will be opened in the coming days and people can expect such centres opening close to their places.

Secretary of the association Sunder Poojary Moodukukde said that the activities have been planned to educate and inform the people on the need for going for cost effective generic medicines. The ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ is being observed for the third consecutive year, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with patients and chemists from many States on the occasion of ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ through virtual mode on March 7. It will be telecast in front of all Jan Aushadhi Centres.

Some people will get to share their experience on how drugs from Jan Aushadhi Centres are cheaper by 50 % to 90 %, he added.