Jamboree: Children report cold, cough, and fever

December 23, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MOODBIDIRI, DAKSHINA KANNADA

Second PU student Darshan, who is part of the scouts and guides team from Shivamogga, had to take care of a class 6 student of his team till 4 a.m in Alva’s hospital following a bout of cold, cough, and fever.

“As the teammate did not like the food offered to him, he had not eaten anything since Wednesday. He had throat infection that led to cold, cough, and fever. Following treatment in the hospital, the child has been moved to the hostel where he is taking rest,” Mr. Darshan said.

The class 6 student from Shivamogga is among many children attending the Scouts and Guides International Cultural Jamboree who have reported cold, cough, and fever at the Alva’s Health Centre and the hospital. “Some have got this as they have not eaten food that is different from the one that they regularly eat. Difference in the climate condition from their native places and the one in Moodbidiri has also resulted in infection. This is common infection among children and it’s being treated effectively,“ D.V. Chirag, the nodal officer of the health centre on Alva’s College campus, told The Hindu.

Dr. Chirag said there were some cases of infection among a few participants following eating food outside the jamboree area. There were also a few who got injured during the activity session, he said.

District Reproductive Child Health Officer B.V. Rajesh, who is overseeing arrangements at the jamboree, said a team of 14 members comprising medical officers, health inspectors, ASHA workers and pharmacist, are deputed every day at the health centre on the campus. Three specialists and personnel from Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakram have also been deputed. Four ambulances have been made available for the health centre.

Dr. Rajesh said 10 beds each are available at the emergency section and observation room at the health centre. Those requiring additional care are being referred to Alva’s Hospital, G.V. Pai Hospital and Moodbidri Community Health Centre. Food provided to the participants and to general public at 20 different points were tested regularly.

Dr. Rajesh said most of the medicines are being provided by the State government. Health staff are testing infected patients for dengue and malaria. Those having symptoms of influenza like illness and severe acute respiratory infection will be tested for COVID, he said.