Jaleel murder: Police take 5 into custody for questioning

December 25, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police have taken five persons, including two women, into their custody for questioning in connection with the investigation into the alleged murder of 45-year-old fancy store owner Abdul Jaleel near his shop in Katipalla 4th Block, near Surathkal, on Saturday night.

The police investigating the murder suspect Jaleel knowing a couple of women resulting in some people who were also close with these women attacking Jaleel.

On Saturday night, there was a heated exchange of words between Jaleel and two men who were close with a woman whom Jaleel also knew. As Jaleel was running away from the assailants he slipped and he was then stabbed to death.

The police said two months ago there was a similar fight between Jaleel and persons associated with another woman whom Jaleel also knew. Representatives from the two communities had intervened and settled the issue which did not reach the police station in the form of any complaint.

“We have taken the two women and three men to our custody for interrogation. We will shortly reveal the reason behind the murder,” a senior police officer said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Sunday that eight special teams have been constituted to trace assailants who have escaped soon after the incident. The exact reason for murder can be revealed only after police collect the necessary evidence. “I cannot say anything about speculations on money dispute and relationship with women as reasons for murder,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said personnel from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city. Twelve platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and platoons of City Armed Reserve have also been deployed, he said.

Meanwhile, there was commotion before the house of Jaleel in Katipalla when a group of family members and well wishers blocked the movement of the ambulance in which the body was kept. They demanded expeditious investigation of the case and arrest of actual assailants, and also presence of Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar at the house. Following an hour-long discussion with the Police Commissioner and latter assuring of transparent investigation, people allowed the ambulance to take Jaleel’s body to the masjid in Panjimogaru where the last rites were performed.