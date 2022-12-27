Jaleel murder case: Another accused arrested in Mangaluru

December 27, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old fancy shop owner Abdul Jaleel of Katipalla, near Surathkal. With this, four persons have been arrested relating to the murder.

The police gave the name of the accused as Lakshmeesha Devadiga, 29, a resident of 4th block Krishnapura, Katipalla.

The police said Lakshmeesha has been accused of conspiring the murder. He was among the persons who had fought with Jaleel in latter’s shop two months ago when he was part of the group that went to question Jaleel over his close relationship with a woman. Lakshmeesha had threatened the life of Jaleel on a couple of occasions and had recently thrown stones at the latter’s shop.

Lakshmeesha was an accused in the attempt to murder case of underworld operative ‘Pinky’ Nawaz in February, 2021. Lakshmeesha is closely associated with Shailesh Poojary, 21, of Katipalla Krishnapura; and Savin Kanchan, 24, of Mulki, who have been arrested on the charges of murdering Jaleel. He is also associated with Pavan Pachhu, 23, who is arrested for helping Shailesh and Savin to escape from the spot on December 24

Meanwhile, representatives of several civilian organisations met Jaleel’s family members on Tuesday and expressed solidarity with the family and condoled the death.

In a communique, DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla, who led the group, said they will stand behind Jaleel’s family members, fight for justice and get all the persons involved in the murder arrested. The incident has shaken the minority community and they will join the community’s voice seeking tough action against persons perpetrating communal trouble, he said.

The delegation appealed to Karnataka government to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to the family of Jaleel. Y. Bharath Shetty, the local MLA should visit the family of the victim and offer his condolences, the delegation demanded.

Representatives of organisations namely Samasta Sunni Federation, Karnataka Muslim Jamaat staged a demonstration near the Clock Tower Circle demanding justice for Jaleel’s family and end of atrocities on Muslim community.