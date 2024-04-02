ADVERTISEMENT

Jala Kuteera to distribute cool water inaugurated in Udupi

April 02, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Jilla Nagarika Samithi in association with Jose Alukkas Jewellers established the Kuteera in view of the increasing temperature

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary S. Sharmila and Municipal Commissioner Rayappa inaugurated Jala Kuteera to distribute potable water to the needy at Maruthi Veethika in Udupi, on April 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

Udupi District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary S. Sharmila and Municipal Commissioner Rayappa inaugurated Jala Kuteera to distribute potable water to the needy on Tuesday, April 2, at Maruthi Veethika in Udupi.

The Jilla Nagarika Samithi in association with Jose Alukkas Jewellers established the Kuteera in view of the increasing temperatures, said a communique from the Samithi. Hundreds of people, including devotees visiting the Sri Krishna Mutt, pass through Maruthi Veethika and the Jala Kuteera would quench their thirst.

Potable water would be kept in earthen pots so that it remains coll throughout the day. Samithi Convener Nityananda Volakadu said the facility would continue till the Monsoon starts. Ms. Sharmila and Mr. Rayappa distributed the water through he Silver Kalasha that was used to conduct Abhisheka to Bala Rama at the Ayodhya on January 22, the communique added.

Jose Alukkas shop managers N.R. Rajesh and Gopal, entrepreneur Uday Kumar and others were present.

Eom

