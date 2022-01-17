‘Jal Jeevan Mission has picked up pace in Karnataka’

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K. S. Eshwarappa says 10,000 rural houses are being provided with drinking water connection in Karnataka every day

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K. S. Eshwarappa said that 10,000 rural houses are being provided with drinking water connection in Karnataka daily under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Speaking to media persons in Dharmasthala, the Minister said that Karnataka intends to provide piped drinking water to all rural houses by 2023 though the Union Government wants to complete the mission in India by 2024.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that, initially, the pace of progress in Karnataka under the mission was slow. But now, it has picked up. People are also co-operating in getting piped water connection to their houses.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in India.

The Minister was in Dharmasthala to attend the Maha Mrityunjaya Yaga organised by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja to wish long life to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.