Jal Jeevan Mission achieves 87% progress in Daskhina Kannada

July 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at providing round-the-clock piped drinking water supply to rural households, has achieved 87% progress in Dakshina Kannada, according to K. Anand, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat.

He told the District Water and Sanitation Mission meeting on Thursday that of 3,34,185 houses to be covered under the mission, piped water supply has been provided to 2,90,583 houses (86.95%) in the jurisdiction of the zilla panchayat.

Stating that implementing 36 projects under the mission has been delayed due to various reasons, the CEO asked the engineers concerned to give in writing the reasons for the delay in completing the projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the engineers can not give lame excuses, including attributing the delay to the rainy season, for not achieving the target. The timeframe in the bid (tender) document for completing the projects has been fixed taking into account the weather and all other technical aspects. The severity of monsoon in the coastal belt is a well-known fact. Hence, monsoon cannot be cited as the main reason for delay. The engineers should achieve the target at the earliest, Mr. Anand said.

Referring to GOBARdhan scheme under the Swachh Bharat Mission, an official of the mission told the meeting that two bio-gas units each have been constructed in Belthangady and Kadaba taluks. Another unit will be built at Badagannur in Puttur taluk at an estimated cost of ₹11.93 lakh. Its detailed project report is yet to get the approval of the government, he said.

The objectives of the scheme comprise converting organic waste, especially cattle waste, to biogas and organic manure for use in rural areas and to support villages safely manage their cattle and agricultural waste, and make the villages clean.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.