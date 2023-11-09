‘Jal Deepavali’ helps make women more aware on water conservation: Mayor

November 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The new ‘Jal Deepavali’ programme of the Union government not only helps women understand the process of treating drinking water and its supply, but also involves them more in water conversation exercises, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme at the Thumbe vented dam, built across the Netravathi and the main source of drinking water to Mangaluru city, Mr. Kannur said every day 135 million litres of Netravathi water is lifted from the Thumbe dam and treated before being supplied to Mangaluru.

“By making women aware of the process of treating and supply of water, we are promoting drinking water conservation among women,” Mr. Kannur said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said residents of surplus water source in coastal Karnataka region should be actively involved in water conservation.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand said 60 members of women self-help groups in Mangaluru and Ullal have taken part in the programme.

These women were taken to the water treatment plant in Ramalkatte, near the Thumbe dam. Officials showed the pipeline through which the Netravathi water from the dam is brought to the treatment plant. These women were also showed the pipes through which treated water is pumped to the city.

Senior councillor Premanand Shetty, Leader of Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation council Praveenchandra Alva, Deputy Mayor Sunita, and other councillors took part in the programme.