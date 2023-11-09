HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Jal Deepavali’ helps make women more aware on water conservation: Mayor

60 members of women self-help groups in Mangaluru and Ullal took part in the Union government programme

November 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The new ‘Jal Deepavali’ programme of the Union government not only helps women understand the process of treating drinking water and its supply, but also involves them more in water conversation exercises, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme at the Thumbe vented dam, built across the Netravathi and the main source of drinking water to Mangaluru city, Mr. Kannur said every day 135 million litres of Netravathi water is lifted from the Thumbe dam and treated before being supplied to Mangaluru.

“By making women aware of the process of treating and supply of water, we are promoting drinking water conservation among women,” Mr. Kannur said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said residents of surplus water source in coastal Karnataka region should be actively involved in water conservation.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand said 60 members of women self-help groups in Mangaluru and Ullal have taken part in the programme.

These women were taken to the water treatment plant in Ramalkatte, near the Thumbe dam. Officials showed the pipeline through which the Netravathi water from the dam is brought to the treatment plant. These women were also showed the pipes through which treated water is pumped to the city.

Senior councillor Premanand Shetty, Leader of Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation council Praveenchandra Alva, Deputy Mayor Sunita, and other councillors took part in the programme.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / drinking water

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.