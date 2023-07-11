Jains take out silent protest march

July 11, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - MANGALURU

Condemning the murder of Jain monk Kamakumar Nandimaharaj Swami in Belagavi district, several Jains and other persons took out a silent protest march in the city on Monday.

The protest march was organised by Jain Milan’s Mangaluru unit. Members of other organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, took part in the march.

Talking to reporters ahead of the march, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya, seer of Jain Mutt in Moodbidri, said the murder of the Jain seer had shaken the community and created a sense of insecurity. The government should take steps for a speedy trial of the case and ensure the accused undergoes strict imprisonment.

The seer said steps should be taken to step up security measures for religious places and also to the seers.

Former president of Jain Milan’s Manglauru Unit, Pushparaj Jain, also spoke.

Protesters marched from the Clock Tower Circle to the office of the Deputy Commissioner where they submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Strongly condemning the murder, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said the barbaric murder of a religious leader in an independent India is a tragedy.

In a video message, the seer said the government should ensure that the accused undergoes rigorous imprisonment. The government should also take steps that such incidents do not reoccur.

Dakshina Kannada district Bharatiya Janata Party president Sudershan Moodbidri sought investigation of the murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The government should take steps to step up security of the seers, he said.