Jains take out silent march in Moodbidri

December 28, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Jains took out a silent march in Moodbidri on December 28 to express their opposition to the Jharkhand government’s decision to convert Sammed Shikarji, a pilgrimage centre of Jains, into a tourist centre.

Jains from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi took part in the march from Tribhuvana Tilaka Choodamani basadi (thousand pillar Jain temple) to the Administrative Building where they submitted a memorandum to the government though the Tahsildar.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Pandithacharyavarya, the seer of Jain mutt in Moodbidri, who led the march, said that Sammed Shikharji is a place where Jain thirthankaras attained salvation. Of 24 Jain Thirthankaras, 20 attained salvation (nirvana) in Sammed Shikarji. Hence, its sanctity should be maintained. Jains are deeply concerned over the Jharkhand government’s decision. Jains are urging the Jharkhand government to withdraw its notification on developing it as a tourist centre. They are also urging the President and the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter.

Former minister K. Abhayachandra Jain and Jain Milan Zonal President Pushparaj Jain and others took part in the march.

According to Mr. Abhayachandra Jain, Jains will write postal inland letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled ‘Sammed Shikharji Bachao’, urging him to intervene in the matter and not to convert any pilgrimage centre in the country into tourist destinations.