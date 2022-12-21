Jains protest Jharkhand govt. proposal to convert Sammed Shikharji into tourist destination

December 21, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Jains from Karkala taluk held a demonstration on Wednesday in front of the district office complex, Rajatadri, at Manipal in Udupi, protesting the Jharkhand government’s decision to covert Jain pilgrimage centre Sammed Shikharji into a tourist attraction.

Over 150 community leaders, including those from Jain Milan and Yuva Jain Milan, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner conveying their displeasure over the move.

Bajagoli Jain Milan president Bharathraj Jain said the Parsanath Hills where Sammedh Shikharji is located has been a holy place for Jains while the Jharkhand government in its Tourism Policy intends to develop the Shikharji as a tourist destination. With 20 out of 24 Thirthankaras of Jains attaining salvation at the Shikharji, any move to make it a tourist destination could affect the sanctity of the place.

The Shikharji has been sacrosanct for lakhs of Jains from across the world who have preserved its sanctity with great zeal. It could not be allowed to lose the sanctity in the name of tourist destination, Mr. Jain said.

If the Jharkhand government goes ahead with its plan, Jains would be forced to take to the streets against the move. The Union government should take corrective action and ask the Jharkhand administration to desist from the move.

Submitting the memorandum to Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, the delegation urged him to convey their anguish to the Union as well as Jharkhand governments.

Community leaders Parshwanath Jain, Mahaveer Hegde, Vijay Kumar Hosmar and others were present.