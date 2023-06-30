Jains being unnecessarily targeted by Soujanya’s family and activist, says former Congress Minister

June 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Congress MLA from Moodbidri and former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain said on Friday, June 30, that activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody and family members of Soujanya are unnecessarily targeting people from Jain community by showing them in poor light in Soujanya murder case.

Talking to reporters, the former MLA said despite clear orders of the Special CBI Court and Karnataka High Court that Dhiraj Jain, Uday Jain and Malik Jain have no role in Soujanya’s murder, her family members and activist Mr. Timarody are taking their names. They are also maligning a few other people, who are revered not just by Jains but across the community.

“Mr. Timarody is misusing people’s sympathy to the rape and murder of Soujanya (that occurred in October 2012) and maligning members of Jain community. Mr. Timarody and Soujanya’s family members are showing members of Jain community in poor light. We will fight against this in all means,” Mr. Abhayachandra said.

Dhiraj Jain, who owns a shop in Dharmastala, said he and the other two — Malik Jain, an employee in Manjunatha temple in Dharmastala and Uday Jain, an autorickshaw driver – have been examined in detail by sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department, followed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. All the three have undergone polygraph and brain mapping tests. Their blood samples were collected for DNA test. The two investigation agencies have not found our role in the murder, Mr. Dhiraj said.

Despite knowing these facts, Soujanya’s family members and Mr. Timarody have started targetting us after acquittal of Santosh Rao, the lone accused in the case, by the Special CBI Court on June 16, Mr. Malik said.

Mr. Uday said all the three are ready to take a vow of innocence before Kanathooru daiva in Kerala next week. “Let the family members and Mr. Timarody also appear before the daiva on that day,” Mr. Uday said. “We are contemplating to take legal action against Soujanya’s family members and Mr. Timarody,” Mr. Uday added.