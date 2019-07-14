Jackfruit Mela attracts good crowd

A large number of people visited the three-day district-level Jackfruit Mela, which began at the Flower Auction Centre at Doddanagudde here on Saturday.

The mela organised by the district administration and Department of Horticulture saw jackfruit sellers coming from different places, including Doddaballapur and Tubagere.

Nataraj, a jackfruit grower from Doddaballapur, and Ravikumar, a jackfruit grower from Tubagere, had brought different varieties of jackfruits such as Rudrakshi, Ekadashi, Kempu Rudrakshi, and Chandra Halasu.

“I have brought three tonnes of jackfruit. The rate varies from ₹50 to ₹500 depending on the size. There is good response from the people here,” said Mr. Ravikumar, who is also the secretary of Tubugere Halasu Belegarara Raitha Sangha.

“The rate for our jackfruit ranges from ₹200 to ₹300 depending on size,” said Mr. Nataraj.

The Sanoor Halasu Belegarara Sangha had brought 20 different varieties of jackfruit. “I give my customers a small pod of jackfruit to taste and they simply cannot resist buying the entire jackfruit later,” said Shankar Prabhu, president of the sangha.

Besides this, there were several stalls selling jackfruit items such as jackfruit ice-cream, jackfruit kulfi, jackfruit halwa, jackfruit happala, jackfruit pickle, jackfruit dilkush, jackfruit kadabu, jackfruit seed hollige, jackfruit atraasa, and jackfruit barfi. People began arriving at the Flower Auction Centre even before the inauguration of the event. They were seen purchasing jackfruits and various other eatables. Murari Rao, a retired bank employee, said that he liked the arrangements made at the mela.