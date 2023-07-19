Jackfruit, mango mela in Surathkal on July 23

July 19, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Vidyadayinee Sangha, in association with the Vidyadayinee Institute for Rural Development and Agricultural Training (VIRAT), will hold a jackfruit and mango festival and Swawalambi Sante near the Govindadasa PU College, Surathkal, on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, the sangha’s public relations officer Sudhakar Rao Pejawar said the event will showcase different varieties of jackfruits and mangoes and also delicacies made of these two fruits.

The Swawalambi Sante will showcase household articles made by members of women and other self-help groups.

Mr. Pejawar said apart from farmers from Mangaluru, Puttur and Sullia taluks, farmers and other traders from across the State will take part in the event.

“So far, nearly 40 traders have confirmed on putting up their stalls. More traders are expected to participate in the event, which is being held for the first time in Surathkal,” he said. They have made arrangement for 100 stalls, he added.

H. Jayachandra Hatwar, president of the sangha, said there will be exhibition-cum-sale of jackfruit and mango saplings.

The event will also feature a camp for pet dog adoption and rabies vaccination, which will be by the Aasare Animal Trust.