Jackfruit, honey mela in Udupi from tomorrow

A three-day jackfruit and honey mela will begin at Doddanagudde in Udupi on Friday.

Organised by the Department of Horticulture on the premises of flower auction centre of the department at Doddanagudde, the mela will feature an exhibition-cum-sale of jackfruit and honey and their byproducts.

Saplings of jackfruit will also be sold.

Farmers who want to sell mushroom and fruits other than jackfruit during the mela should contact the office of the Deputy Director of the department in Udupi by Thursday, a press release said.