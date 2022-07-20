Mangaluru

Jabalpur-Coimbatore train periodicity extended

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 20, 2022 00:13 IST
The Railways has extended the periodicity of service of Train Nos 02198/02197 Jabalpur-Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Festival Special for another two months.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said that Train No 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Festival Special will leave Jabalpur at 11.50 p.m. on Fridays from August 5 to September 30 to reach Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m. on the third day.

Train No 02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Festival Special will leave Coimbatore at 3.25 p.m. on Mondays from August 8 to October 3 to reach Jabalpur at 8.45 a.m. on the third day.

The trains will have stoppages at Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nasik Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki, Mangaluru, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur and Palakkad. The trains will have one First AC, two 2-tier AC, six 3-tier AC, 11 second class sleeper, two second sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

