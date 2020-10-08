Ivan D’Souza seeks high-level probe into Smart City projects

Alleging large-scale irregularities, the former MLC Ivan D’Souza on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the Mangaluru Smart City project.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. D’Souza said that the probe should be conducted either by the Anti Corruption Bureau or the Lokayukta. He said that the project cost got escalated by three times from the initial estimated cost. People were suspicious over the cost as well as the detailed project report, he said.

Mr. D’Souza said that despite two years of the commencement of the Smart City project, not a single work has been completed; as such, there was a need for public audit too. MSCL should make public a list of completed projects and the amount spent to facilitate a debate, he said.

The former MLC wondered why neither Mangaluru City Corporation nor MSCL were able to take up construction of the railway overbridge at Mahakalipadpu in South Mangaluru. Even land acquisition was not completed for the ₹ 40-crore project, he said.

He said that the grants that had to be given to the city corporation were being allocated to MSCL. Thus, the process has become non-transparent. Expenditure made towards public purposes need to be made transparent. Though ₹ 8 crore was sanctioned for the development of eight lakes in Mangaluru Urban Development Authority limits several months ago, work was yet to commence.

The former Mayor Shashidhar Hegde, Leader of the Opposition in the corporation council Abdul Rauf and others were present.