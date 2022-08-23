Ivan D’Souza announces dangerous pothole identification contest

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza on Tuesday announced a photography competition to identify the largest pothole in Smart City Mangaluru for the public with attractive prize money, so as to wake up Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) from their deep slumber over maintenance of roads.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. D’Souza said the competition would be named ‘Smart City Model Road, Potholes Competition-2022’, wherein contestants may send in pictures and small videos of dangerous potholes and craters to the organisers between August 24 and 5 p.m. of August 29.

The first three winners will get a cash prize of ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 respectively through participating organisations.

A team of experts and organisers would visit the spots captured by contestants on August 30 from 9 a.m. Prizes would be distributed to the winners in front of the MCC office at 3.30 p.m. the same day.

Entries may be sent to WhatsApp 9731485875 with pictures, small videos, and GPS location. A jury comprising three members would adjudge the entries.

Competition conveners Deekshith Attavara, Meena Tellis, Ramananda Poojari, and Marcel Monteiro were present.