Itsy Bitsy opens outlet in Mangaluru

07 February 2021 01:03 IST

Itsy Bitsy, a hobby, arts and crafts group with 30 stores and an e-commerce site across the country, opened an outlet in Mangaluru on Saturday. Artist Shanta Prabhu inaugurated the shop at Bejai New Road, near Bharat True Value Cars, Kodialbail.

A release said Its Bitsy is a venture that manufactures, retails and e-tails craft items. It focusses on creating an ecosystem that empowers rural women by providing mass rural employment and has provided jobs to over 3,000 such women, the release said.

At present, it carries more than 15,000 products under various categories, including paper crafting, mixed media, candle and soap making, clay craft, kids’ crafts, DIY kits, and stationery.

