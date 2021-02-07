Mangaluru

Itsy Bitsy opens outlet in Mangaluru

Itsy Bitsy, a hobby, arts and crafts group with 30 stores and an e-commerce site across the country, opened an outlet in Mangaluru on Saturday. Artist Shanta Prabhu inaugurated the shop at Bejai New Road, near Bharat True Value Cars, Kodialbail.

A release said Its Bitsy is a venture that manufactures, retails and e-tails craft items. It focusses on creating an ecosystem that empowers rural women by providing mass rural employment and has provided jobs to over 3,000 such women, the release said.

At present, it carries more than 15,000 products under various categories, including paper crafting, mixed media, candle and soap making, clay craft, kids’ crafts, DIY kits, and stationery.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2021 2:08:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/itsy-bitsy-opens-outlet-in-mangaluru/article33771409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY