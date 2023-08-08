ADVERTISEMENT

It’s scary to accept Karnataka government’s five guarantees as a model: BJP spokesperson

August 08, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The five guarantees of the Siddaramaiah government cannot be a model for other States to adopt as these guarantees push the State’s exchequer towards bankruptcy, said Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi here on Monday.

“If these five guarantees are a model, then it’s a scary prospect,” Ms. Ilmi said, and added that the government’s unplanned expenditure for the guarantees, which is being done without proper research, will badly hurt the growth of the State.

Ms. Ilmi said the State’s Finance Department has already flagged the difficulty in implementing the Gruha Lakshmi scheme of giving ₹2,000 every month to the women head of family. Thus the government has excluded several women, including those paying income tax and GST, from the scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress made huge promises during elections and it is now finding it hard to implement it. “Making a pre-election sop is different from making budgetary allocation for realisation of these sops,” she said..

With the five guarantees, the Congress government will have hardly any money to spend building roads and taking up other development works. “Punjab is already facing this problem,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US