It’s scary to accept Karnataka government’s five guarantees as a model: BJP spokesperson

August 08, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The five guarantees of the Siddaramaiah government cannot be a model for other States to adopt as these guarantees push the State’s exchequer towards bankruptcy, said Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi here on Monday.

“If these five guarantees are a model, then it’s a scary prospect,” Ms. Ilmi said, and added that the government’s unplanned expenditure for the guarantees, which is being done without proper research, will badly hurt the growth of the State.

Ms. Ilmi said the State’s Finance Department has already flagged the difficulty in implementing the Gruha Lakshmi scheme of giving ₹2,000 every month to the women head of family. Thus the government has excluded several women, including those paying income tax and GST, from the scheme.

The Congress made huge promises during elections and it is now finding it hard to implement it. “Making a pre-election sop is different from making budgetary allocation for realisation of these sops,” she said..

With the five guarantees, the Congress government will have hardly any money to spend building roads and taking up other development works. “Punjab is already facing this problem,” she said.

