It’s everybody’s responsibility to prevent violent incidents: Dinesh Gundu Rao

August 15, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

While stating that maintaining law and order and peace in the coastal region is the top priority of the government, Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Tuesday that it is the responsibility of everyone to prevent violent incidents which divide society.

In his Independence Day address at the Nehru Maidan, Mr. Rao said that some groups are trying to create unrest. Violent instances of unrest in Manipur and Nuh in Haryana should not occur.

He said: “Its not that we (the Congressmen) are less patriotic. Violent incidents breeds division and we all should keep our political differences aside and work towards restoring peace and tranquillity”.

Newspapers should provide right information and not spread fake news, he added.

The Minister said the government is taking tough action against those indulging in moral policing and spreading fake news on the social media. “We are taking this affirmative action against such individuals and restoring harmony,” the Minister said.

The five guarantees of the government and a few other initiatives are being taken up for the development of Dakshina Kannada. As many as 2.64 lakh beneficiaries from the district have registered for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme of giving ₹2,000 per month to each woman head of the family. This scheme will role out by the end this month.

The Yuva Nidhi scheme of giving monthly allowance to unemployed degree and diploma holders will also shortly implemented.

As part of the Anna Bhagya scheme, the government has transferred ₹31.52 crore to bank accounts of 5.86 lakh beneficiaries, who belong to below poverty line, of the district, for July 2023. Under the Shakti scheme of free travel for women in KSRTC buses, 6.54 lakh women have travelled in Mangaluru KSRTC division, which amounts to ₹2.41 crore. In KSRTC Puttur division, 14.32 lakh women have travelled, which amounts to ₹4.4 crore, he said.

As many as 4.41 lakh consumers have registered for Gruha Jyoti scheme of giving up to 200 units of free power in the district. So far, 1.39 lakh consumers have been given “zero” bill and thus they have received relief of ₹8.91 crore, he said.

A scheme is being prepared for public-private partnership mode of development of Sasihitlu beach as international surfing destination. Coastal Beach Tourism Development Task Force will be set up for tourism development in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Development of airstrip in Dharmastala will further aid tourism development, he added.

The new office complex of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner will start functioning by the end of this year and many government offices will come under one roof. The government has made allocation in the budget for realising promises made to fishermen, he said..

