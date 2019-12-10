It’s child’s play at MESCOM corporate office creche

As many as 10 children, including the three-year-old son of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) Managing Director R. Snehal, are making use of the crèche facility opened by MESCOM in its corporate office on the Bejai-Kapikad Road here.

While about five children come in the morning, the remaining five come in the afternoon and stay in the creche till their parents finish their work.

Ms. Snehal told reporters on Tuesday that the creche idea came from her own experience of handling her son. “Working women find it hard to handle their young children when they are at work. Having a creche at the work place solves many problems,” she said and added that she conceived the idea when she was in Hubbali as the Chief Executive Officer of Dharward Zilla Panchayat.

Trained personnel

Trained personnel from Blue Umbrealla Daycare Centre were handling children at the creche that started its operation in November.

“Apart from taking care of the children and handling emergencies, these personnel help children in finishing the homework,” she said. Stating that it was too early to see the impact of the move, Ms. Snehal said some are sending their children while others are closely observing the facility as they have made their own arrangement at home.

Apart from personnel in MESCOM corporate office, they are extending the facility to staff working in other MESCOM divisions in the city, she said. The opening of the creche has come few weeks after the then Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, Hephsiba Rani Korlapati opened a resting place for women at her office.