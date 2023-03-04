It’s back to square one at Hampanakatta junction with traffic police reverting to earlier system

March 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

It’s back to square one at Hampanakatta junction with the traffic police reverting to the earlier system that existed before commissioning the traffic signals at the junction, with effect from Sunday.

In a notification, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said vehicles from Clock Tower towards Falnir Road could not take a right turn at Hampanakatte signal; instead they should move on Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty Road as in the earlier system, take u turn in front of Jose Alukas, and take free left at the junction towards Falnir Road.

Vehicles from Falnir Road towards Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road could not move straight at the junction; instead they should take free left at the junction, take a u turn at Clock Tower junction, and then use the free left at the Hampanakatta junction towards K.S. Rao Road.

Right turn and straight movement of vehicles from K.S. Rao Road towards Clock Tower and Falnir Road respectively at the junction will be prohibited.

Those moving towards Clock Tower may take a right turn to Panje Mangesh Rao Road, ply via Ganapathi High School Road and take a right turn at Krishna Bhavana (KB Katte) junction.

Vehicles towards Falnir could take free left at the junction, move via Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty Road, take u turn in front of Joy Alukas to use the free left at Hampanakatte junction.

Mr. Kumar urged pedestrians to compulsorily use the zebra crossing to cross the roads at Hampanakatta junction.

Buses leaving State Bank Bus Stand towards various destinations were provided halts at K.B. Katte junction and in front of Jose Alukas.

Passengers should not attempt to board buses in any other place, including Hampanakatte, Mr. Kumar said.