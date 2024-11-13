It will be yakshagana all over the coastal belt for the next six months

As the daily ‘tirugata’ (tour) of some professional yakshagana melas (touring troupes) for 2024-25 began in the coastal belt a week ago, a mela is set to be re-launched and another troupe is going to be a tent mela this season. It will be yakshagana all over the coastal belt for the next nearly six months.

Sources said the erstwhile Kalavadi Sri Eshwara Marikamba Krupaposhita Yakshagana Mandali is going to be re-launched soon from Byndoor in Udupi. This troupe had stopped performing for many years owing to different reasons.

The Nandikeshwara Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali, Mekkekattu, Udupi, launched last year is going to be a tent mela this season.

Vidyadhara Jalavalli, senior artist of the mandali and a member of the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy, told The Hindu that the mandali will present both ‘bayalata’ (performance without pitching a tent and which are free) and tent shows (with ticket shows) this season. When it will be a tent show, there will be a 600-seating capacity, he said. Mr. Jalavalli said that 80 shows have already been booked for the current season. A majority of them are ‘bayalata’.

The mandali will launch its tour on November 20. It presented 170 shows in the 2023-24 season.

The Mekkekattu mela will be the third tent mela with the other two being Saligrama and Perdoor melas.

Referring to the re-launch of the Kalavadi mela, Mr. Jalavalli said that it will add to the growth of yakshagana and benefit artists. “More avenues will be created for artists,” he said.

Mr. Jalavalli said that now yakshagana is attracting matured audience. It is a positive sign in the promotion of the art form widely performed in coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

“Unlike yesteryears, yakshagana artists these days are in demand throughout the year including rainy season,” Mr. Jalavalli said.

Meanwhile, the Hattiyangady and the Kamalashile melas began their daily tour a week ago. The Pavanje mela will launch its tour on November 13.

Six performing troupes of the over-a-century-old Kateel mela will start their tour on November 25. Another more-than-a-century-old Dharmasthala mela will begin their tour on November 21.

The coastal belt has over 40 performing troupes with most of them starting their tours in November and a few in December.

The daily performances of the melas contribute to turnovers in crores for about six months (December to May), with flower sellers, food makers, decorators, hoarding and banner makers, furniture suppliers, cracker suppliers, electricians getting direct and indirect business.

Increasing number of melas have created more job opportunities with many students, teachers, and others turning up as regular and occasional artists during night.

A majority of melas have now switched over to a time imit or short duration shows from 6 p.m. to midnight instead of all-night performances from 9.30 p.m. to 6 a.m.