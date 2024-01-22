It will be a conflict between believers and non-believers of Lord Rama in the coming days, says Kota Srinivas Poojari

January 22, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday, January 22, said the coming days may witness conflict between the believers and the non-believers of Lord Rama.

Speaking to reporters after the consecration of Lord Rama’s idol in Ayodhya at his native Kota in Udupi district, Mr. Poojari said while most of the Hindus celebrated the event with fervour, the Congress and some other Opposition parties stayed away from the celebrations for sheer political reasons.

While the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka refused to declare a government holiday for the celebration, the M.K. Stalin government in neighbouring Tamil Nadu attempted to prevent even the live telecast of the consecration ceremony at government-administered temples. These two events were unfortunate, Mr. Poojari said.

The event, he said, made not just India, but the entire world, witness the consecration in awe. Even Hindu workers in the Congress came out openly joining others in the celebrations, holding saffron flags and shouting Jai Shree Ram slogans. “I feel the workers vent their frustration against the party heads for refusing to join the celebrations. The Congress will learn some lessons in the coming days,” he said.

Terming the event historic, Mr. Poojari said the consecration of Lord Rama’s idol by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought over 500 years of struggle to an end thereby making devotees of Lord Rama happy. “Our predecessors did not have the opportunity to witness this nor the future generation will have this opportunity. The present generation is the fortunate one to witness the event,” he said.

Mr. Poojari and other villagers witnessed the live streaming of the consecration on a big screen at the Sri Bhagavan Sri Rama Bhajana Mandira in Padukare, Kotathattu Gram Panchayat.