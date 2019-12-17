It was all over for this student in a flash

First PU student Manvita is yet to come to terms with the death of her parents, who were washed away in the flash floods at Bhagamandala in Kodagu district over three months ago.

“The tragedy continues to haunt us. My parents held each other’s hands when they were washed away,” recollects Manvita, while showing photographs stored in her mobile phone. Manvita is studying in Government PU College in Sullia. She is the second of three children of Home Guard Balakrishna and Yamuna, a home-maker, who were among the five washed away in the flash floods in Korangala of Bhagamandala on September 8. Manvita’s house was completely damaged in the floods.

She and 59 students from flood-affected families studying in Dakshina Kannada received monetary assistance from the Dakshina Kannada District Pre-University College Principals’ Association here on Tuesday. Manvita received ₹50,000 while the other students received amounts ranging between ₹12,000 and ₹6,000.

Manvita continues to stay in the hostel for Backward Class and Minorities in Sullia, while her younger brother Lithan, who is in class 8, stays in the BCM hostel in Bhagamandala. Manvita’s elder sister stays in Madikeri and works as a stenographer.

The association’s president and secretary Umesh Karkera and Vincent D’Costa said beneficiaries were identified following reports by college principals. “We are giving this to build the confidence of these students and encourage them to pursue their dreams,” Mr. Karkera said. A total of ₹5.92 lakh has been given to students this year. Last year, the association gave ₹7 lakh, he added.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar presented the cheques to Manvita and 59 other students at the function held at Government PU College, Vamadapadavu.