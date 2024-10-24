It is victory for all BJP workers, says MLC-elect Kishore B.R.

Kishore B.R. (Kishore Kumar Puttur) of the BJP who was elected to the Legislative Council in the byelection from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency, which also covers Udupi district, said on Thursday, October 24, that his elevation is the victory of all BJP workers.

Speaking to press persons, he said that the party workers and leaders worked as a team for the victory.

Mr. Kishore said that he hailed from an agricultural family and hence he knew people’s problems. He will contribute to the strengthening of the panchayat raj system.

The MLC-elect said that people have understood that even a common party worker of the BJP can work for the welfare of people when elected.

Proud moment, says Nadda

The BJP national president J.P. Nadda posted on X that it is a proud moment for the BJP. “His (Mr. Kishore’s) story is a testament to our commitment to empowering grassroots leaders and ensuring social justice for all, especially the OBC communities. For decades, Congress and its so-called AHINDA leaders have nothing but exploited and scammed the OBC community. Congress minority appeasement politics has been at the cost of the OBC community. However, BJP has time and again proven that it is committed to uplifting and empowering the backward communities...”

Gift by voters: Vijayendra

B.Y. Vijayendra, State president of BJP, said in a statement that the victory of the party candidate is the gift given by voters to the failure of the Congress administration. The victory has again proved that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are strong citadel of the BJP, he said.

Mr. Vijayendra said that the victory is a morale booster for the party to win the coming byelections to three Assembly constituencies in the State.

In his post on X, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta who is also the Secretary of Karnataka BJP unit said that the BJP’s fortress is strengthened with the victory of Mr. Kishore.

Kishore Kumar Kundapura, president, of the Udupi unit of the party, said that a common party worker’s victory has elated party workers. The victory has re-established that the coastal belt is the stronghold of the BJP, he said.

