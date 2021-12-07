‘It is unbecoming of Home Minister’

By denigrating the police force and showing police personnel in poor light, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has brought disrepute to the government. Mr. Jnanendra doesn’t deserve to continue as Home Minister, said the former Minister and senior Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rai said that Mr. Jnanendra, while criticising the alleged failure of the police in acting against those involved in cow slaughter, has used words that is unbecoming of the post he holds. “This is not criticism. It shows his incapability to hold the post of Home Minister,” he said.

With the use of such words against police personnel, Mr. Jnanendra has shown that the present government’s failure to properly govern the State.

When pointed to his alleged denigration of the then Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase in the Circuit House when he [Mr. Rai] was the district in-charge Minister for the former’s alleged failure in acting against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Mr. Rai denied that he had denigrated the official. “Let the official concerned say it, then I will take quit politics,” he said and added that a part of the video of his conversation with the official was circulated in the social media in 2017 to malign him.

Mr. Rai said that he was also falsely blamed for blocking temple funds for providing mid-day meals for students of Sri Rama School in Kalladka.