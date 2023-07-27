It is still premature to comment on ‘voyeurism’ incident, says NCW member Khushboo Sundar

July 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushboo Sundar on Thursday said it was still premature to comment on the NCW investigation into the alleged voyeurism video shot at the women’s washroom of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Udupi.

“We have just started the investigation and the police have sent the mobile phone handsets for forensic examination. Don’t believe the rumours that hidden cameras were kept in the washrooms or about videos being circulated on the social media,” she told reporters after her visit to the college in Udupi.

She had long discussions with the college management. “Do not expect us to give judgment or what is our next course of action,” Ms. Sundar said.

The NCW is probing the incident along with the State police, she said, urging people not to believe anything other than what the police say. The commission needs more time to gather information.

After holding an elaborate meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday evening, Ms. Sundar had told reporters that the police could not find any video clippings in the three mobile phone handsets handed over by the college management. Even after retrieving data for 40 hours, the police could not gather any information.

ABVP protest

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishath on Thursday held a massive demonstration demanding the suspension of Malpe Circle Inspector of Police for allegedly misleading the investigation. They also demanded the investigation officer be changed in the case registered by the Malpe police on July 25.

SP Akshay M. Hakay, who arrived at the location owing to students’ demand, said the IO was already changed and a special team was formed for the probe. Mobile phones were sent for forensic probe and if more handsets were found during the probe, they too would be sent for examination.

A student of Netra Jyothi institutions took the SP to task by asking how prudent he was when endorsing the management’s statement that the video was shot for ‘fun’. College administrative officer Abdul had told students that the erring students were given the punishment of writing an imposition five times, she told the SP.