It is only love that can redeem the world, says Udupi Bishop

Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese Gerald Isaac Lobo, in his Christmas message, here said that the message of Jesus Christ to the world was peace and harmony.

In his message, Dr. Lobo said that humankind celebrated the birth of Christ or Christmas without distinction of caste, creed and religion. “Jesus is the centre of this great celebration. For love of humankind, God became man, and was as an infant. This is the mystery of Christmas. The Bible says, ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son to mankind.’ It is to teach man how to live as a human being that the Son of God became man.”

“When Jesus was born, the angels sang, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and peace to his people on earth.’ The invaluable gift of the God made man, Jesus Christ to this world is peace and harmony.”

“In a world filled with violence, inequality, injustice, poverty, disease, deprivation, intolerance and hatred, ‘eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth’ is not the solution to the problem. It’s only love which can redeem the world. Jesus was born on this earth, in order to love everyone and teach them the way of love,” he said. “God is the source of Peace. He is our Peace. Jesus has promised us the same peace, ‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives.’ Jesus who rose from the dead tells us, ‘Shalom’ – Peace be to you. Love one another and be at peace. Where there is peace, there will be brotherhood, harmony, and co-existence too.”

“‘Blessed are the peacemakers, they will be called children of God.’ Shall we resolve to be the messengers of peace, to build a nation of love and Peace? Sarve janah sukhino bhavantu, Valaikum salaam, Love one another — the summary of all these is a life of peace, happiness and love. This indeed is the message of Christmas. May you all have a joyful Christmas,” Dr. Lobo said.