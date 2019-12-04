‘It is only advocates who can help tackle corruption’

Lokayukta P. Vishwanath Shetty said on Tuesday that advocates should get united to remove corruption in the country. He was speaking after inaugurating the Advocates Day organised by the Bar Association at the District Courts Complex here.

Mr. Shetty said that it was the advocates who were at the forefront of the freedom struggle. They had participated in the freedom struggle because they aimed both at the country gaining Independence and ensuring the welfare of the people.

It was time now for the advocates to once again work for the betterment of society and the country. It was only advocates who can help remove corruption in the country, he said.

He said that the legal profession was a noble one and it carried a lot of prestige. It was incumbent upon the advocates to constantly update their knowledge and reach excellence. How the judicial system worked was also a parameter to judge the progress of a country.

There should be good relation between the Bar and the Bench. It was the responsibility of the advocates to see that the judicial system was not affected by any manner and the independence of the judiciary remained intact, Mr. Shetty said.

Principal District and Sessions Judge C.M. Joshi presided over the function.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the first President late Babu Rajendra Prasad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, Bar Association president Diwakar M. Shetty, secretary Renold Praveen Kumar and others were present.