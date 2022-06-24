Congress workers told to strengthen party at booth level

Congress workers told to strengthen party at booth level

The former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Friday asked Congress workers to strengthen the party at the booth level to take on the BJP in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at a workshop, Nava Sankalpa Shibira, of the party workers in Udupi, he said: “If we are not strong in the booth level, it will be tough to fight the BJP in the elections.”

He said that it is important to discuss politics in reality rather than mere sloganeering which will not help strengthen the party. “The rank and file of the Congress have not succeeded in communicating to the people the achievement of the Congress governments,” he said.

Mr. Moily said that each booth should have a minimum of 15 to 25 foot soldiers enrolled as members and the party can hold workshops for them to boost their morale.

Working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee R. Dhruvanarayan said that the membership drive of the party was not taken seriously by the District Congress Committee in Udupi and the district unit should focus on increasing membership.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said that 25 lakh new members were enrolled in the recent membership drive held across the State.

Karnataka stood ahead of all other States in the country in the membership enrolment, he said.

He said that internal elections of the party will be announced soon. The former Union Minister Sudarshan Nachiappan has been made the Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) for handling internal elections in the State, while district returning officers (DROs) also have been appointed for each district. Block returning officers (BROs) have been appointed for every Assembly constituency.

“New presidents of the block Congress committees will be elected democratically and not based on the recommendations of the party’s MLAs or other influential leaders in the party,” he added.