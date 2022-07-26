It is illegal to supply liquor to under-age students, says MLA

AAP says activists have govt. backing; DYFI and SDPI criticise ‘soft approach’ of police

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other officers outside the pub in Mangaluru where some activists created a ruckus on Monday night. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty on Tuesday said that activists did not raid the pub on Balmatta Road here on Monday but they only enquired with the bar manager and the bouncer about serving liquor to under-age students.

In a statement here, Dr. Shetty said that it is illegal to supply liquor, cigarettes and other intoxicating substances to under-age students. When bars and pubs violate the law, such incidents happen. He said that the police are questioning the pub operators and the truth will come out shortly.

“Pubs and bars are operating beyond the permitted hours and youth are getting addicted to alcohol and drugs. The police should take action against places.”Sharan Pumpwell,VHP Mangaluru regional secretary

Illegal activities

Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that many bars and pubs in the city are serving liquor to under-age students. These students are also being offered drugs and cannabis during parties, it said. Pubs and bars are operating beyond the permitted hours and youth are getting addicted to alcohol and drugs. The police should take action against such bars and pubs, said VHP Mangaluru regional secretary Sharan Pumpwell.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party vice-president and retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao said that the Bajrang Dal activists created a ruckus outside the pub as they have the backing of the State government.

Criminal action

Democratic Youth Federation of India State president Muneer Katipalla said that criminal action should be initiated against Bajrang Dal activists for abusing partying students.

In a statement, Mr. Katipalla said that no organisation has the power to raid a pub and send out customers. Questioning the soft stand of Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar toward Bajrang Dal activists, Mr. Katipalla said that the reaction of the police will not have been the same if any other organisation had committed such an act.

If MLAs are supporting the action of Bajrang Dal activists, then the legislators and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel should take a tough stand in favour of closing down all pubs in the city.

Social Democratic Party of India Dakshina Kannada district secretary Anwar Sadat said that the soft stand of the police will give further scope for such moral policing acts. If such an act were to be committed by a Muslim organisation or Muslim youths, the police would have raided the houses of such youth and arrested them, he said.