It is good that party has fixed responsibility on us for the victory of party’s candidate, says Madhu Bangarappa

January 13, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Effective implementation of five guarantees will lead to the victory of Congress candidates in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of Karnataka in the ensuing Loksabha elections, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 13.

Talking to reporters before he met with local party workers and leaders ahead of the State-level Congress convention in Mangaluru on January 21, Mr. Bangarappa, who is the party observer for Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary seat, said with the five guarantees the State government was providing each household with a sum of about ₹5,000 per month. “Unlike the BJP, we have succeeded in successfully implementing the guarantees in the first six months of the rule. This effective implementation will pay dividends for the party in the ensuring elections.”

When asked about the diktat from the party’s high command to its observers that they will have to lose their ministership in case of failure of the party candidate in their constituency, Mr. Bangrappa said: “It is good that the party has fixed responsibility on us. Only performers can stay.” The diktat will not put him under pressure and the party candidate will win in Dakshina Kannada. “I want Nalin Kumar Kateel to recontest from here. He will lose this time as people are unhappy with him,” he said. Mr. Kateel failed as State BJP president in getting his party to power in the state, he added.

Mr. Bangarappa said he has consulted party workers across the district and has sent a list of probable candidates for Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary seat. While not revealing the names of probable candidates, Mr. Bangarappa said he is hopeful of the party high command finalising party candidate at the earliest.