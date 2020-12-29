‘It is better to declare 2020-21 zero academic year’

‘Don’t hold exams for Class 10 and II Pre University courses’

While urging the State government not to hurry to reopen schools from next month, senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and mathematics teacher Y.S.V. Datta on Monday said that the government should consider declaring 2020-21 as zero academic year.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Datta said that with about four months left for the end of the academic year, parents will not agree to send their children to schools and colleges for this period.

“Too less a time is left now. You cannot drastically cut the syllabus and hold examinations, which will have drastic consequences on children. It is better to declare it zero academic year,” he said.

Mr. Datta said that he is among the several teachers taking online classes for Class 10 students. “When we (teachers) are confused as to what portions to cover and what not to for the annual examination, imagine the condition of students, more so of Class 10 and II Pre University,” he said. Do not hold examinations for Class 10 and II Pre University this academic year, he added.

Mr. Datta said that he is not happy with his party legislators supporting the ruling BJP in the efforts to remove Pratap Chandra Shetty from the post of Chairman of the Legislative Council. “My party legislators are wrong in supporting the ruling party in the passage of Land Reforms Bill. Such mistakes should not be repeated,” he said.

Mr. Datta hoped that the former Janata Parivar members will come back to Janata Dal (S) in the coming days and help build an effective regional party that will take on the national parties.